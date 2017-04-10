Ujjain: Administration gears up for smooth 118 km ‘panchkroshi yatra’

Ujjain: Much celebrated, religious ‘panchkroshi yatra’ will start from April 21 and will last till April 26, confirmed astrologers. District administration wants to leave no stone unturned to make this mega event a success.

Every year thousands of people take out a 118 km journey having just seven halts and five short breaks on the way. According to information available the official route of the journey will be Nagchandreshwar, Pingleshwar, Kayavarohneshwar, Nalwa, Bilkeshwar, Ambodiya, Kliyadeh, Durdeshwar, Jaithal, Pingleshwar, Undasa and Kshpraghat Retmaidan. Devotees will start their journey from Nagchandreshwar temple located at Patnibazar and will complete the journey on foot in scorching summer.

Basic facilities: Administration provides basic facilities to devotees during the journey every year. Potable water, lighting, tents and meals are provided by the government to travelers. Facilities of ambulances, fire brigades, toilets, healthcares and cleanliness are also the responsibility of local administration. Devotees will also be provided with temporary bedding at every halt during the journey.

Contributors are many: Several social organisations contribute in making the journey a success. At every halt arrangements of cold drinks, tea, snacks, edibles, tents, and other travelers’ friendly facilities are made by social organisations. Villagers too serve their best to the devotees taking the arduous journey.