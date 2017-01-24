Ujjain: Admin top brass reviews strategy, preparations

Ujjain: In a major boost to the district, various schemes and plans have been launched under the ambitious ‘Nagar Uday Abhiyan’ initiative taken by the government which will impact the lives of over 1 lakh beneficiaries in the district.

The main event of the campaign will be held in Jabalpur on February 3. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address the event which will be telecasted live across the state. He will also discuss the problems with the beneficiaries. The residential scheme certificates will also be distributed to the concerns. There is a possibility that under the plan Atal Ashray Yojana, 15 reserved plots will also be handed over to the needy in the event. Various more schemes will be also announced in the event.

To discuss the strategy and preparations of the upcoming event, city administration conducted a meeting on Monday which was headed by Urban Administration and Development (UAD)’s principal secretary Malay Shrivastava, while secretary Vivek Agrawal, additional revenue commissioner Ashok Kumar Bhargava and municipal corporation commissioner Ashish Singh were present in the meeting. Agrawal said that there should be no misappropriation of funds allotted for various plans. The needy should receive 100 per cent benefits of the plans.

They also discussed the current status of the ‘Nagar Uday Abhiyan’ in the city. The venue for the event has been finalised and 8000 needy persons are expected to be benefited in the event. Manoj Pathak, Sunil Shah, Yogendra Patel, SN Mishra, BS Mehte, Vivek Jain, Subodh Jain, BK Sharma and others were also present in the meeting.