Ujjain: Adharshila Academy enters final

Ujjain: Adharshila Academy enters final

— By FPJ Bureau | Jan 07, 2017 07:33 am
Ujjain: In an inter-school competition held by Navsamwat College, Adharshila Academy reached the final. The team of the school was coached by Shubham Rajput. On this occasion the school management and administrative officer of the academy Ashish Kumar Bithore were present.

