Ujjain: Additional collector prepares booklet for students

Ujjain: ‘Failure comes in everybody’s life. It is in fact the first step towards success. Failure also reflects that the target is around you. What is more important is to learn a lesson out of it and apply corrective measures.’

These are some of the major suggestions given by additional collector and presently deputy-commissioner, Ujjain division, Jagdish Chandra Borasi in his newly launched booklet ‘Badhein Manzil Ki Or’. He has incorporated all issues related to present and future of high school, higher secondary school, college and university students. The booklet deals in finding out the reasons of tension and depression among students and the ways to overcome them.

Talking to Free Press, Borasi said opportunities came in everybody’s life, but most of the students failed to identify and explore them in absence of proper guidance. He said the final outcome was the ultimate goal and it depended on the work done by an individual. Certain things must be kept in mind to achieve success in the educational and competitive examinations and time management and proper planning were prominent among them, he added.

During the last 25 years in his government service, Borasi has worked in various departments, but found time to create such booklets only during his posting as additional collector at Sheopurkalan, some five years ago. During this period, he prepared booklets on good governance, election conduct, education and farmer’s welfare. He also conducted workshops at various places to address the minute and big problems faced by youngsters.

According to Borasi, the practical experience which he got helped him identify criterion to perform the job. “It paved a way for me to work for the people; to evolve coordination with peoples’ representatives, to maintain transparent relationship with the media, to develop good rapport with subordinates and to take guidance from the senior officers. “I did not bother about the appreciations and rather gave priority to self-satisfaction,” he added.