Ujjain: Academic institutions celebrate National Science Day as mark of respect to CV Raman

Ujjain: National Science Day was celebrated by many institutions in the city on Wednesday. A Science exhibition at Government Madhav Science College was specially organised to mark the Science Day. The exhibition was inaugurated by the principal of the college and additional director higher education Dr Usha Shrivastava. MPCST senior scientist Dr Anita Silvare was chief guest while Dr SS Asthana was the special guest of the programme.

Students made many models on the theme ‘Earth and Environment’ at the exhibition. A static model and dynamic model, hydrolic breeze, smart city, smart village, DNA Test, fighting Stars AI based robots and a model of the Bio Diversity Park drew attention of the audience. Dr SS Asthana inspired students to head for research in his address.

Anita Silvare also addressed students. Principal Shrivastava also appreciated students for their efforts.

The programme was conducted by Dr Kalpana Singh. Dr Pradeep Lakhare said the concluding ceremony of the exhibition coupled with a prize distribution programme will be held on March1 and the programme will be headed by MLA Mohan Yadav.

The National Science Day was also celebrated at Advance College and to mark the day Madhya Pradesh Science and Technology Council, Bhopal organised a programme on the premises of the college. The programme coordinator and academic director Dr Meena Wadhavani said students of the college organised a science exhibition here. Dr Harish Vyas was the chief guest of the programme. During his address Dr Vyas explained the basic rules of science and its contribution in social development.

Principal Shriddha Mishra also addressed students. Director Brajesh Pandya, Alok Shukla, Lalit Jain, Prakashsingh Bhati and staff members of the college were present.

Government Girls’ Post-graduate College (GDC) also celebrated the National Science Day .

The science committee of the college organised a programme ‘Science for peace and development’, Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) chairman Jagdish Agrawal was the chief guest of the programme. Special guests Sheel Lashkari and Rajesh Yadav also addressed the students. Spokesman of the college Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta said, principal Dr Ulka Yadav appreciated the students for their efforts for participating in the programme.

Dr Patibha Akhand and Lina Lakhani delivered a welcome speech, conducted the programme and extended vote of thanks.

Similarly National Science Day was organised by Avantika Social Welfare Foundation and MP Science and Technology Parishad, Bhopal at Panchayat Bhawan Raghopipliya. Secretary Prakhar Pandey said February 28 being the birth day of famous scientist Dr CV Raman, the National science day is celebrated on this day.

He further said “with help of the science we have been able to make computers, robots and missiles.” Dr Ravikant Arya, Manish Pathak, Harilal Soniya, Indira Marmat and Shakuntala Dongar spoke on the occasion. Janshikshak Mohan Parihar, sarpanch Sushilabai, Bhuvan Singh, Narendra Malviya and many other villagers were present during the programme.

Likewise, the local unit of Vigyan Bharti organised a programme at Lokmanmya Tilak Vidyavihar HS School. Dr Arpan Bhardwaj from Madhav Science College was the chief guest and chief orator of the programme. Dr Akhilesh Tiwari was the chief guest. The programme was presided over by principal in-charge of the school Dr Anil Mathur.

A ‘Whatsapp Sabha’ was also organised at Lokmanya Tilak Vigyan and Commerce College. The programme was conducted by vice chairperson of Vigyan Bharti unit Aradhana Gandhara and the vote of thanks was extended by treasurer of the unit Prakashrao Rane.

Further, Minerva Academy organised programmes on National Science Day. A debate was organised here on Electronic Pollution.

Director Avadhesh Mathur threw light on the ‘Raman effect’. Kanishka Malviya, Avani Chourasiya, Jyoti Dube, Surabhi Porwal, Amrita Goud, Durga Thakur, Yashu Joshi, Hussein Khacharodwala, Parmanand Mathur, Chirayu Bairagi, Yash Soni, Abhay Tiwari and Adarsh Tiwari shared their views during the debate.