Ujjain: ABVP sweeps students union polls, NSUI clinch Madhav, Sandipani

Ujjain: Barring the city’s biggest and oldest college, Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College, where nominees of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) registered a thumping win, the nominees of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), made a clean sweep in colleges and University Teaching Departments (UTDs). Students union elections in these institutions were conducted throughout Monday peacefully and elected office-bearers were also administered oath in 7 colleges and teaching departments of Vikram University.

Voting was held for 77 class representatives (CR), the result of which was declared two hours after voting concluded. Elections for president, vice-president, secretary and joint-secretary were conducted after 2 pm. Heavy police force was deployed during the elections. Including the 7 colleges and Vikram University itself, 267 CRs post were to be filled through direct elections out of which 76 were nominated, and 98 were elected unopposed. Twenty three classes were unable to vote, due to ineligibility. For the remaining posts, the elections were contested by 8 am.

NSUI-backed candidates Anil Malviya, Durga Rathore, Rajshri and Madhuri were declared elected for the president, vice-president, secretary and joint-secretary posts, respectively, to the Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College’s student’s union. In the Government Madhav Law College, the NSUI could only win the joint-secretary (Ritik Songara) post, whereas ABVP’s candidates Jayanti Diwali, Sakshi Ora and Shaiek Shaibaj were elected to the posts of president, vice-president and secretary, respectively. At Sandipani College, NSUI candidates were declared unopposed to all the four posts of functionaries.

ABVP’s Lakshya Malviya, Aniket Patidar, Disha Nagpal and Tanya Hirve were declared as president, vice-president, secretary and joint-secretary, respectively, in the student union elections of the Vikram University’s UTDs. Likewise, in Government Madhav Science College, ABVP’s Jai Singh Umath, Aditi Panchal, Poorva Kothari and Manish Aanjana were declared elected to the post of president, vice-president, secretary and joint-secretary, respectively.

In the Government Girls Post-graduate College, Dussehra Maidan, ABVP’s candidates Vinti Jain, Shraddha Mourya, Radhika Sikarwar and Kratika Vyas were declared elected to the post of president, vice-president, secretary and joint-secretary, respectively. ABVP’s Diksha Sharma, Vaishnavi Kandera, Pooja Raikwar and Vandana Dubey were elected to the post of president, vice-president, secretary and joint-secretary, respectively, at the Government Kalidas Girls College.

The voting commenced at Madhav College by 6 am. Here 55 CR’s were to be elected, out of which 5 were declared ineligible, while 25 were elected unopposed. After this process, the remaining 25 CRs contested the elections by 8 am, after which by the specified time at10 am, voting was closed and the counting of votes was initiated during which 17 CRs of NSUI were elected. For an unbiased and transparent voting procedure, videography was done by the administration.

While the elections were being held, BJP and Congress leaders were also present outside the college. From the Congress, city congress committee president, Anantnarayan Meena himself was present with corporator Aazad Yadav, Chetan Yadav, NSUI leaders Pritesh Sharma and Amber Mathur, as well as other leaders who were constantly interacting with the students. Similarly, the BJP leaders including Ujjain Municipal Corporation Speaker Sonu Gehlot, BJYM leader Vishal Rajoriya and Amay Aapte, ABVP leader Nitin Bijapari and Abhishek Rathore were present. Several female leaders of the BJP were also active.

Congress leaders blaming the administration and police officials said, the NSUI were not fighting elections against the ABVP, but, rather, it was a fight with the administrative officers. No one was allowed to communicate with the college administration. Aazad Yadav said that the ones who had won were not allowed to come out in public while the losing candidates were allowed.

Congress and BJP leaders had apparently taken the election and the fight between the ABVP and NSUI very seriously, which was why the leaders were seen standing outside the college till procedures concluded. ADM Narendra Suryavanshi, ASP Manish Khatri, CSP Satish Samadhiya were in full alert at the college gates. The route between Chamunda Mata and Dewas gate was closed from one side. Apart from students and those contesting the elections, no one was allowed to enter the college.