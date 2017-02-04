Ujjain: ABVP hands over memorandum to vice-chancellor

Ujjain: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad handed over a 13-point memorandum regarding the problems of students of Vikram University to the vice-chancellor (VC) here on Friday.

The students showed their annoyance over the order of School of Engineering and Technologies (SOET) administration that says students involved in any agitation would face strict action from the administration.

The students also insisted on appointing a laboratory technician before purchasing laboratory equipment and contract faculties instead of guest faculties in SOET. The students demanded an inquiry on the appointment of director of SOET. Many more demands of the students regarding convocation ceremony, hostel problems and PhD researchers were also raised in the memorandum. Bharat Sharma, Rohit Shukla, Dushyant Malviya, Shalini Verma, Pankaj Jat among others were present.