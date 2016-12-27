Ujjain: ABBS fetes 30 talents from various fields

Ujjain: MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-chairman Pradeep Pandey was conferred the ‘Mahamana Award-2016’, during a function hosted by the Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj (ABBS) to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratnas Pt Madan Mohan Malviya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee on its 36th foundation day.

At a function held on Sunday night at Ganga Garden (opposite Narsing Ghat), guests including chairman of MP Forest Development Corporation Guruprasad Sharma, MP Rashtrabhasha Ekta Samiti vice-president Ramesh Sharma (Bhopal) and State Employees’ Welfare Board chairman Ramesh Chandra Sharma presented a citation, shawl, sriphal to Pandey. They also presented awards to another 29 talents of various fields including Bharat Vyas, Shailendra Vyas, Vivek Udgeer, Shailendra Sharma, Shiv Hardenia, Ramesh Chandra Dikshit, Shashank Shukla, Shakuntala Shukla, MAdhu Bhargava, Nisha Tripathi, Subhash Sharma, Prahalad Sharma, Shravan Sharma, Rajendra Sharma, Manish Joshi, Darhna Sharma, Hemant Vyas and Neha Nagar.

Expressing his views in the programme, MP Rashtrabhasha Ekta Samiti vice-president Ramesh Sharma asked the community men to be punctual and be aware of their history and acts. He urged them to adopt traditional jobs instead of rushing for the small government jobs. Referring to the biased policies of Lord Macaulay, Sharma also insisted on adopting such an education model which Pt Malviya wanted.

ABBS president Pt Surendra Chaturvedi delivered the welcome address and also shed light on the activities and achievements of the Samaj. Pt Jiyalal Sharma, Pt Mahesh Pujari, Pt Shyam Narayan Vyas, Pt Kamla Shankar Trivedi among others graced the occasion.