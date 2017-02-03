Ujjain: 8-day theatre workshop begins at Madhav College

Ujjain: An 8-day theatre workshop is being organised by the department of English at Government Madhav College. The opening session of the workshop was conducted on Thursday.

Chief guest, critic and thinker Ashok Waqt in his address said theatre brought many positive changes in life. Discipline and tolerance were two pillars of a person’s life and theatre helped in strengthening them. “Madhav College has a very rich legacy of talented theatre artists who are making this college proud by their work in the field of theatre,” he said.

Rajshree Sheth presented her statement on the topic of ‘personality development and social awareness through theatre’. Principal BS Makkad in his address emphasised the significance of extracurricular activities in the development of students. “We hope that this workshop will bring a very constructive change in your life,” he said. Archana Parmar, Padmaja Raghuwanshi and Jitendra Tatwal were also present at the event. Jafar Mahmood conducted the event and LS Gorasya proposed the vote of thanks.