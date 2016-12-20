Ujjain: 5-day orientation programme to sharpen skills of SC/ST, women scholars

MPISSR workshop for social science researchers inaugurated

Ujjain: A five-day orientation workshop for SC/ST and women researchers of social science was inaugurated on Monday. This workshop will last till December 23. The workshop is being organised by Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research in association with Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Chief guest ex-head of School of Studies in Political Science and Public Administration, Gopal Krishna Sharma said any research was incomplete without having complete knowledge of research methodology. The inauguration programme was presided over by Nalini Rewadikar.

Prof Yateendra Singh Sisodiya underlined the importance of the workshop. Tapas Dalpati conducted the inaugural session. Ashish Bhatta informed FP that researchers from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Haryana and many other states were participating in this workshop.