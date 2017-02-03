Ujjain: 3rd Student Olympic, Maharasthra team tops medals tally; MP third

Ujjain: Maharasthra topped the medals tally by securing 107 gold medals and Tamil Nadu topped the group in sports activities by winning 62 gold medals while Madhya Pradesh got third position in this category during the four-day 3rd Students’ Olympics Games that concluded here on Thursday.

Students Olympics Association India general secretary Pradeep Pargi said Himachal Pradesh got the second position in the championships by winning 82 gold medals while Uttar Pradesh got third position by getting 73 gold medals. Maharashtra also got second position in sports activities category as its participants won 47 gold medals. Madhya Pradesh got 43 gold medals in this category.

Dignitaries including Simhastha Fair Authority chairman Diwakar Natu and zilla Panchayat president Mahesh Parmar distributed the prizes to winners during a function organised at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy Sankul.