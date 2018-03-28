Ujjain: 36, 000 persons benefit from ‘antyodaya mela’

Ujjain: Tehsil level antyodaya mela was organised at the Kalidas Sanskrit Academy campus here on Tuesday. Energy minister Paras Jain said these fairs are aimed to benefit the poor as well as other beneficiaries. Benefits worth more than Rs 67.73 crore to about 36, 000 beneficiaries under various departmental schemes were provided through the antyodaya mela.

MLA Mohan Yadav said that 54 new anganwadi buildings are being constructed in Ujjain South Assembly constituency. Work of registration of unorganised workers has also been started. District panchayat president Mahesh Parmar said to extend benefit of the schemes of the government to the beneficiaries, more publicity should be spread so that people get the benefit of the schemes of governance.

District panchayat vice-president Bharat Porwal also expressed his views. Artists of the Kala Pathek apprised villages about the schemes of governance through their beautiful songs. Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh anthem was also recited. At the end of the programme, the guests distributed cheques to beneficiaries as symbols under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana.

After this, the guests distributed 6 cycles to students, tri-cycles to the disabled persons and cheques of the benefits delivered by various departments, keys of the tractor to beneficiaries. Exhibitions were organised for promotion by different departments at the block level antyodaya mela.