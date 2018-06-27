Ujjain: 30-year-old man stabbed to death in Kaharwadi

Ujjain: One person was killed in a fight that broke out between three people near Duggad Parisar, Kaharwadi, midnight on Monday. The dead was identified as Ramesh, 30, a resident of Jharda, who was stabbed on his chest and stomach by the killers. His body was then thrown near Kasera Dharmsala.

People in the vicinity came across the body in the morning and informed Mahakal police authorities. CSP RK Roy and the TI,then took the body into custody at about 8 am from the crime spot.The police saidthe victim had been working in a nearby building under construction, owned by Gurubachan Singh, for the past 4 months.

During investigation,the police was informed that the victim had been wandering in the area before the incident and was apparently drunk when he got into a fight with his killers. CCTV footagesshowed three people attacking him with a knife.

Police are currently interrogating suspects. TI MS Parmar told Free Press that the mobile and wallet of the victim were missing and the police were investigating the case from different angles. Meanwhile, residents of the area alleged that illegal liquor salehad been going on in the area for long and customersoften frequented the area up to 2 to 3am in night every day. Such conflicts were very common in the area, they said.