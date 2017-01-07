Ujjain: 3 thefts in train reported at Ujjain railway station

Ujjain: The incidents of theft on trains are seeing a rise, despite several safety measures being brought in by the railways.

These incidents put a question mark on the efficiency of working of the GRP and RPF, the premier security bodies of Indian Railways.

On Friday, three different incidents of theft were reported at Ujjain railway station. A bag of a girl was stolen by some unknown miscreant. She was travelling in Bilaspur-Indore Express.

According to information, the bag along with laptop and mobile phone worth Rs 18,500, of Shashi Geda, of Prakash Tower, Yeshwant Niwas Road, Indore, was stolen from the train at Ujjain station during her journey from Katni to Indore. The victim lodged a report in this regard in GRP police station here.

Likewise, a bag of Rupesh Rajput of PragatiVihar Colony, Bicholi Mardana, was stolen from train at Ujjain during his journey from Bhopal to Indore. According to Rupesh, the total worth of the stolen goods was Rs 16, 150. The GRP registered a report in this regard.

Similarly, a mobile phone worth Rs 2,000 of a passenger Sanju Chatterji was stolen at Ujjain Station the station during his journey from Howrah to Indore from an AC coach of Howrah Express. The GRP filed a case in this regard also.