Ujjain: 3-day national flower exhibition and seminar begins today

Ujjain: Ujjain administration is organising a national-level flower exhibition and educational seminar jointly with horticulture department and agricultural technology management agency for the first time at Vikram Kirti Mandir from February 3 to 5. About 500 farmers are likely to participate in the event, in which species of over 1,200 flowers will be displayed.

CEO of Ujjain Development Authority Abhishek Dubey is head of the organising committee. The event will get organised in three sections. In section one a seminar to educate farmers on Floriculture will be conducted at the Vikram Kirti Mandir auditorium. The timings for the seminar will be 11 am to 4 pm. The event will be inaugurated at 12 noon on Friday. The exhibition will remain open between 6 and 10 pm in the backdrop of light and sound programme.

The elucidate farmers on various aspects of flower cultivation, scientists and lecturers from agriculture universities and horticulture department from all over MP will conduct the seminar and workshop. Apart from regular flowers that are cultivated in Ujjain, the organising departments have accumulated a wide range of exotic flowers which will be exhibited in the event. Tulip, Hypericum, Calla Lily, Cymbidium orchids, Carnation, Lilium and many more species of flowers will be showcased.

Superintendent of horticulture department Sunil Sirsath told Free Press that the scientists would explicate on the farming of these flowers. These flowers can be grown in a special climatic condition which suit them, and this climatic condition can be achieved by highly technical polyhouse. These flowers hold a very high demand for exports and farmers can be immensely benefitted by adding these practices to their regular faming.

Many youngsters are considering their higher education in agricultural technologies. To boost the entrepreneurship in agriculture department, the administration is putting in efforts in organising such events. The seminar and workshop will give aspirants a fair idea about different technologies being implemented to improve the productivity of crops. The exhibition of flowers will be open for the public from 4:30 to 9:30 in the evening. Anyone who has interest in floriculture can exhibit his flowers in the event.

Meanwhile, minister of state (independent charge) for horticulture and food processing, Surya Prakash Meena on Thursday evening visited the venue of the event and reviewed the preparations.