Ujjain: 200 students participate in various contests

Ujjain: About 200 students of schools, colleges and Vikram University participated in the poster, model, charts, rangoli competitions organised by Atal Bihari Vajpayi Hindi Vishwa Vidyalaya, Bhopal to mark the occasion of ‘National Mathematics Day’, here on Thursday.

Radhika Sikarwar, Satyendra Raghuwanshi and Uma Songara bagged the first three places in quiz contest. Similarly, Vinod Singhal, Sharan Kaur and Sakshi Pateria bagged the first three prizes in poster contest, respectively. Virat Trivedi got the first prize in model contest while Dharmesh Shrivastava stood first in rangoli contest.

Kendriya Vidyalaya principal AB Pande and educationist Ashok Kadel distributed prizes to the winners. They also presented mementoes to the participants.

A programme was also organised at Bharatiya Mahavidyalaya. Addressing on the occasion, Lucknow University’s professor Sunil Pandey said the students could secure their future by adopting statistics as their favourite subject. KMS Kulsresthta, Girish Pandya etc were present.