Ujjain: 20 painters awarded by Kalaparv Trust

Ujjain: On the third day of ‘Kalaparv’ all the artists were busy in creations from morning till evening on Friday. On the recommendations of the jury, 20 of the 130 participants were awarded for their creations.

According to secretary Pavan Garwal and convener Paridhi Kale, the competition was dedicated to painter Pramod Ganptye, SH Raja, and KG Subramaninyam in which Ankita Doultabadvar came first, Parteek Mukhtyar second, Sonam Salekar third and Hitendra Gwalior, Karunal Gohil, Vallabh Vidyasagar, Shailesh Chawda, Kunal Nawargaon, Pratee P Bhalse, Suchitra Ramesh Douls, Chetan Vasavaa, Narendra Kumawat, Chhaya Marmat and Priyank Bais were ranked and awarded accordingly.

Likewise, Shubham Gumate, Gourav Nagpur, Suraj D Telang, Puja Jadhav, Akash Tomar and Pradeep Ajamer were in merit. Kale said the programme was presided over by Jayant Gajera and Ishwar Dayal, Basant Kashyap and Hari Singh Bhati were guests of the programme. The welcome speech was delivered by Chandra Shekhar Kale.