Ujjain: 2 major fire incidents in a day raise safety concerns

Ujjain: Two incidents of fire were reported in the city on Sunday raising concerns about fire safety in warehouses. In a serious accident, a fire broke out at the fields on Chintaman temple road. At around 12 pm on Sunday afternoon, crop residues caught fire in the fields spreading across 200m of the field.

The area lodges a warehouse of LPG cylinders belonging to Raj gas agencies near the field which caught fire. As the fire reached the warehouse, its outer walls were engulfed by flames, spreading to nearby trees. Warehouse employees and villagers were panic stricken as around 1500 cylinders were stacked at the time of the accident. Although, the fire was brought under control and a horrific accident averted, questions on fire safety remained unanswered. According to fire officer, Ajay Rajput, two fire brigades reached the site and controlled the fire before it could reach the inner walls of the warehouse.

In yet another incident, a fire broke out in a cattle feed warehouse at Krishi Upaj Mandi in the early hours of Sunday at around 2 am. It is reported that the warehouse ‘Anjana and sons’ which was stocked with tonnes of cattle feed was totally gutted in the fire.

Residents of the neighbourhood called in the fire brigade immediately. It took at least 2 hours and 2 fire brigades to control the fire, said onlookers. If the timely action had not been taken, the fire would have spread to nearby shops leading to colossal damage.