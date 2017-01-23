Ujjain: 2 killed, 1 critical as bike falls off bridge

Ujjain: Two persons were killed in an accident as their bike fell down from the under construction bridge on Barnagar Road on Saturday night.

According to information, Ghanshyam, son of Ratan Singh, Ramkishan, son of Atmaram and Rajesh, son of Sohan Parmar were coming from village Khangarwara on a bike while their bike lost balanced and skidded off the under construction bridge connecting Runija and Barnagar. In the incident Ghanshyam and Ramkishan died on the spot while Rajesh Parmar was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital. On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the dead bodies for post mortem to the Barnagar hospital.