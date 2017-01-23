Ujjain: 2 dead bodies found near river Chamla

Ujjain: A body of a man was recovered from river Chamla on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Hemraj (35), resident of village Itawa. According to villagers, Hemraj was a beggar and used to stay near a village temple.

In another incident, a decomposed body of 60 year old woman was recovered from near the main bridge over river Chamla on Ujjain road. The body was identified by his family members as Gangabai, wife of Gopal Parmar. According the family members, Gangabai was missing since January 10 and in this regard a report was also lodged in Barnagar police station. On being informed TI of Barnagar police station, Vivek Kanodiya inspected the spot.