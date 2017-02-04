Ujjain: 2-day seminar on climate change ends at MPISSR

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research (MPISSR) held a two-day seminar on extreme exploitation of natural resources here on Friday.

On this occasion, director of Eklavya Organisation and chief guest of the seminar Arvind Sardana told that policy making according to environment was very necessary. Professor of Dr BR Ambedkar Social Science University, Deepak Kumar Verma was special guest of the seminar who also advocated dealing with adverse weather conditions so that farmers might not commit suicide.

The concluding session was presided over by Nalini Rewadikar. The seminar was conducted by Tapas Kumar Dalpati who also expressed gratitude. YG Joshi was convener of the programme. On this occasion director Yatidra Singh Sisodiya was also present.