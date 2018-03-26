Ujjain: 182-kg marijuana seized, 5 peddlers nabbed

Ujjain: Special Task Force (STF) Ujjain recovered 182-kg marijuana, worth Rs 10 lakh in international market, hidden in seven sacks from a truck (MP 09 HF 6168) at Prashanti Dham Bypass.

STF inspectors SL Borasi, Vivek Gupta and Yogendra Singh Sisodiya said that following a tip off, they launched a vehicle checking drive at Prashanti Dham bypass. They said that five people were arrested along with the contraband. They were identified as Subash Chamar, Mansingh Gurjar, Prahlad Balai, Lakhan Singh Rajput and Antar Singh Gurjar.

They were on way to Shajapur via Maksi. The accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. During subsequent interrogation, they told the police that they had procured the contraband from Andhra Pradesh and were on way to sell it in Ujjain and Shajapur, Agar and Maksi at 5 times the actual price.

The drug was hidden in top cabin of the truck and covered with a tarpaulin. The drug was packed in plastic sacks to prevent damage. Truck owner Mansingh said that Prahlad had offered him to pay Rs 1 lakh for safe transport of drugs..