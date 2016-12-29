Ujjain: 12 famous painters honoured with different awards on the first day

Ujjain: About a dozen well-known painters of the country were given awards to mark the beginning of 4-day international arts festival, which was kicked-off at Anand Mangal Parisar, Udayan Marg, here on Wednesday evening under the aegis of Kalavart Nyas.

Guests DHL Infrabulls International Pvt Ltd, Indore chairman Santosh Singh, Magadh Industries, Dewas managing director GL Sharma and litterateur Shiv Sharma presented the awards. Guru Sandipani Rashtriya Kala Acharya Samman was presented to Jayant Gajera (New Delhi); Rashtriya Kala Kaustubh Samman to Siddharth Shingade (Mumbai); Rashtriya Vanaspati Samman to Vedprakash Bharadwaj (New Delhi); Rashtriya Vraddh Samman to Hemant Mohod (Nagpur) and Rashtriya Kalaposhak Samman to Ramnik Jhaptiya (Surat). Likewise, senior painters SK Sahani (New Delhi); Ramesh Paachpande (Mumbai); Dilip Kadam (Pune), Dipika Hazra (Ajmer); Hari Singh Bhati (Jodhpur); Ishwar Dayal (Chandigarh) and Yusuf (Bhopal) were honoured with Rashtriya Swasti Samman for their exemplary contribution.

Trust secretary Pawan Garwal and event convener Paridhi Kale said this year’s festival had been dedicated to the memories of city’s internationally acclaimed painter Pramod Ganpatye and veteran painters SH Raja, KG Subrahamanium and Shrikant Kolhe. About 130 students of fine arts, 50 senior painters and art thinkers are participating in the event. On the first day, art critic Ashok Waqt shed light on the life-sketch of the said painters. Paintings of Kolhe were also displayed. On the second day of the festival, fine arts students will be presented prizes under the Akhil Bharatiya Kalavart National Art Contest from 6 pm on Thursday.