Ujjain: 11-month-old girl’s death case solved

Ujjain: Police claimed to have solved the mysterious death case of 11-month-old girl who was abducted and later threw her into Kshipra river by watchman. Labourer Umesh Pahadiya, a resident of Dhar, came in search of work and was living in Sabzi Mandi outside Treasure Bazaar with other labourers. Five days ago, his 11-month-old daughter was kidnapped by someone and Pahadiya had filed a complaint with Nanakheda station.

During investigation police found that accused Anandilal, who was working as a watchman in Ved Nagar, had abducted the child, Shivani, and threw her into Kshipra river near Jivankhedi. During the scanning of CCTV footage police found the accused with the child.

Police took him under custody and during interrogation he confessed to the crime. CSP Anand Soni said that accused was a resident of Badnawar and had been working as a watchman in Ved Nagar. On that fateful night, he came drunk and abducted the child and threw her in Kshipra river.