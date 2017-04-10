Ujjain: Safety arrangements at river Kshipra continue to remain a serious concern, as yet another case of drowning was reported on Sunday morning, taking the toll to 6 over the past few days. The body of a man was found floating at Siddhashram ghat near Ramghat who according to the police, had got into the river for a swim and consequently drowned. These incidents have raised serious questions over safety arrangements made by the UMC at the Kshipra. As no sign boards have been installed warning people on the depth of river, people often get into deep waters and drown. According to the Mahakal police authorities, the body had not been identified by late evening.
Ujjain: 1 more drowns in Kshipra; UMC in the dock
