Ujjain: A youth came under a train while crossing the railway track on Thursday. On being informed, Kayatha Police prepared a panchanama and sent the body to the hospital for postmortem.

According to information, trackman Karanpool saw the body first on the track and informed Kayatha Police. Immediately the police reached the spot of the incident and sent the body to the government hospital of Tarana. The police registered a morgue and started investigation in this regard.