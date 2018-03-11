Two-day nat’l meet of Dharmyatra, Teerthpurohit Mahasangh begins

Ujjain : A two-day national conference of Dharmyatra Mahasangh and Teerth Purohit Mahasangh began at Mahakal Pravachan hall on Saturday. During the conference over 200 representatives from across the country assembled at the venue.

Three proposals were saliently approved unanimously during the conference. The representatives proposed that the State Governments of the country and the Union Government should make a separate ministry for development and management of pilgrimages across the country. Dharmyatra Mahasangh and Teerth Purohit Mahasangh also demanded that the flow of the waters of river Narmada at Omkareshwar pilgrimage should be uninterrupted. Presently the flow was being obstructed due to the Sardarsarovar Dam. Both religious organizations also demanded that the Narmada-Kshipra link project should be continued for 8 months except the rainy season.

All three proposals were proposed in the meeting of National executives of Teerth Purohit Mahasangh and Dharmyatra Mahasangh by general secretary Surendra Chaturvedi on behalf of Madhya Pradesh. Purohit Mahasangh Madhya Bharat unit head Manish Upadhyay said all these three proposals would be sent to State governments as well as the Union government.

The proposals were approved with voice votes. The meeting was also addressed by VHP national general secretary, Rajendra Pankaj, Teerth Purohit Mahasangh national president Anant Dattatray Joshi, Dharmyatra Mahashangh national convener Sunil Sharma and Central Simhastha Fair Organising Committee chairman Makhan Singh Chouhan.

The guests garlanded the portrait of Lord Mahakal and lit a lamp to inaugurate the programme. Avantika Teerth Purohit recited ‘Swastivachan’ under the guidance of Pt Lokendra Vyas. Rajani Kotwani conducted the programme while Rahul Vyas extended the vote of thanks. Surendra Chaturvedi informed that Harshad Pandya, Hariom Sharma, Baijnam Mishra, Lakhan Lal, Brij, Arunkumar, Govindsingh Baghel, Ashok Kotwani, Shivshankar Choudhary, Amit Uglok Pande, Jagdish Sharma, Pramod Agrawal, Satyanarayan Sharma and Ravindra Goyal also welcomed the guests. Surendra Chaturvedi further said on Sunday during the ‘adhiveshan’, oganisational talks will be held to strengthen the organisation and to increase its pace. The meeting will conclude on 2 PM on Sunday Chaturvedi added.

Guests were greeted by Ashok Kotwani of Dharmyatra Mahasangh and Teerth Purohit Mahasangh, state head Manish Upadhyay, Rahul Vyas, Ganesh Pujari, Jivanlal Disawar, Narayan Upadhyay, Uttam Dube, Kapil Sharma, Rajendra, Bunty Sharma, Tushar Joshi, Yash Joshi, Gourav Upadhyay, Hemant Shastri, Sonu Guru, Arvind Upadhyay, Abhijeet Dube, Mayur Dube and Hemant Upadhyay. The guests were garlanded and presented ‘dupattas.’