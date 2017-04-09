Two commit suicide

Ujjain : Two persons committed suicide by hanging self in two separate incidents that took place in past 24 hours.

Farmer Ishwar Anajan, 40, resident of village Gothda, committed suicide by hanging self in his home on Friday evening. His son was on his work in the fields and wife had gone to her parents’ home when the incident happened. Family members informed that Ishwar was an alcohol addict, but there was no dispute within the family. His body was handed over to his family after post-mortem on Saturday. Police have registered a case in the incident.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man, Sonu Malviya also hanged self on Friday evening. Family members informed that he was in depression due to delay in marriage, especially after one of his brothers got married and the other engaged. Sonu committed the suicide when his mother and other family members were away. Police have inspected the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.