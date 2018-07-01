Transporters to go on strike from July 20

Ujjain : A divisional level meeting of the transporters was organised at Hotel Shubhshri under the aegis of Ujjain Goods Transport and Ujjain Transporters Association on Saturday.

The association head Sourabh Jain informed that India motor transport Congress called an indefinite nationwide strike of transporters from July 20 and meeting of the office bearers was held for the first time in Ujjain with reference to the strike. According to the transports association, Government policies are damaging the transport industry.

Special guest Parvindar Singh Bhatiya addressing the meeting demanded a sharp reduction in diesel priceson par with the rest of the nation. He demanded that fuel prices should not fluctuate frequently and should be revised quarterly. He demanded a toll plaza free India also.

Jain informed that the chief guest of the programmeAmrit Madan, national chairman Chatar Singh Bhati, Liyakat,Abdul KayyumNagori, Girish Kale, Tarun Jain, Pratik Jain and other association members were present. The programme was conducted by Anil Jain while the guests were welcomed by Ashwin Narula and Rituraj Singh proposed the vote of thanks.