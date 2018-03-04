Third eye security personnel assaults devotee

Ujjain : A‘third eye’ security personnel at Mahakaleshwar Temple abused and physically assaulted a devotee on Saturday around 7 am. The argument was later settled after the devotee and the security personnel came to a compromise. About 130 ‘third eye’ security personnel have been deployed at Mahakaleshwar Temple but many of these personnel have been noticed taking bribes from devotees for permitting entry through the VIP gate. Due to this, devotees face problems, resulting in arguments with the security men. This has also raised questions over the security of the temple. A similar incident also occurred around 9.30 am but was brought under control by security in-charge, Kuldeepak Joshi who deftly handled the situation. He reprimanded the security personnel pointing out that the security personnel’s work was only to assist the police and the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee in managing the system.