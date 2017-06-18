Teenager drowns in Kshipra

Ujjain: A 17-year-old boy drowned in the Kshipra river, at Ramghat on Friday, the boy was accompanied by his friends.

Yogendra (17), resident of Panwasa area drowned in the river while having a bath. Scared friends of the boy ran away from the spot. The boy’s parents lodged a complaint that their son was missing, with the Chimanganj police station. On investigation and consequent questioning by the police, his friends told the police about the incident. The police recovered the body late at night.