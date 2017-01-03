Tapobhumi opened for weddings at Rs 1.25 lakh in Ujjain

Ujjain: Taking a path-breaking initiative, Muni Pragya Sagar on Monday announced to provide Tapobhumi premises at Indore Road for marriage functions of the Digambar and Shwetambar Jain communities.

Addressing the devotees after the ‘Mahamastakabhishek’ event, the Jain seer emphasised that social evils during the wedding programmes were required to be abolished and austerity measures needed to be promoted at social level.

After consulting the managing trustees Ashok Jain Chaywala and Mahesh Jain, he announced that anybody could now tie the nuptial knot by paying Rs 1.25 lakh. Expenses incurred on weddings like gifts, venue, breakfast, lunch and dinner would be covered under it.