‘Take possession of Vikram Kirti Mandir immediately’

Ujjain: Collector Sanket Bhondve on Tuesday morning conducted inspection of Vikram Kirti Mandir and directed the officials concerned to immediately take possession of the amphitheatre and auditorium.

Rs 5.45 crore were spent for the renovation of the temple and construction of a 450-seat amphitheatre from Simhastha-2016 fund. Renovation of the 305-seat auditorium, construction of pre-function lobby, green rooms, boundary wall, etc, were included in the project work. Despite completion of the work, PWD has not handed over its possession to Kshipranjali Nyas as yet.

The collector said the new auditorium hall should be utilised on commercial basis.