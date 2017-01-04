Symposium on ‘Dharma Darshan’ organized

Ujjain: A spiritual symposium on ‘Dharm Darshan’, was organised on the Mata Gujri Gurudwara premises, Budhwaria, here on Tuesday evening, to commemorate the 350th ‘Prakash Parva’ of 10th religious head of Sikh Samaj, Guru Govind Singh.

Those who expressed views in the programme include RSS regional head Ashok Sohoney, social worker Preetam Singh Chhabra, former vice-chancellors Mohan Gupt and Ramrajesh Mishra, Quazi of Khachrod Syyed Uruj Amhed, Madhav College principal BS Makkad, Iqbal Singh Gandhi and Surendra Singh Arora.