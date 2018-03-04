Swami Muskurake—A smiling marvel striving to make Ujjain ‘a city of joy’

SUNDAY SPECIAL

Ujjain : Making others laugh and keeping them hale and hearty could is often a tough task for an individual. However one man, unrelenting his endeavors continues to take Ujjanites to more relaxing, healthier and happier times every now and then. Dr Shailendra Vyas, popularly known as “Swami Muskurake” is an ace of witty one-liners and funny jokes, not to mention, his popular traditional attire and sense of humour. He is presently posted as principal of girls’ government school in Naliyabhakhal, Ujjain.

On being asked how this journey began he said “I have experienced that quality of life has deteriorated over the years. People have stopped smiling, let alone laughing. We have become oblivious to the recognition of small joys and ecstasy life has to offer. Life is to live not to die, therefore my way of living life is to spread the wings of happiness and take distraught and stressed individuals under its shelter.”

When asked about slipping into erstwhile outfits and quirky turbans he said “I have huge collection of traditional headgears, royal outfits, antiquated tridents, swords and knives. I have more than 300 pompous turbans belonging to various states representing their rich heritage and culture. I am overwhelmingly inspired by multi-faceted Indian culture and therefore I have been participating in Lord Mahakal’s procession for last 29 years without fail.”

Speaking about his fascination for body-building he said “we all know a healthy mind is the bedrock of healthy body and staying fit and agile tantamounts to a witty and sharp mind. Keeping this in view, 20 years back we had begun he ‘swasth sansar vyayam kendra’ at swimming pool on Kothi road. Since then, we have been organizing many body-building championships under the auspices of the Ujjain wing of ‘State body building association’. Not only did we hold these competitions at district and State level but also at National and international levels. Besides this, we also organize bodybuilding championships for differently abled persons. Today there are as many as 32,000 young and dynamic youths are associated with us.”

So how does he manage to juggle between different roles? “For me the sense of individuality or multi-faceted persona comes from the perspective or the way you see the life happening around you. We must serve the society and the nation in whatever way we can. Every citizen must bear responsibility to maintain social harmony and save its fabric from any attack. Today’s youth has a vital role to play as they can catapult our nation into it admired erstwhile glory. We have grave challenges before us therefore our youth needs to be multi-faceted and multi-talented to tackle them.”

He has a message for Ujjainites. “Ujjain city is ruled by none other than Lord Mahakaleshwar himself. He is simplest of all Gods and Goddesses, as he can even be pleased with the offering of three leaves of “Bilva-Patra” and water. So I would urge people to draw inspiration from the Lord himself, stay simple and keep smiling and share happiness with others.”