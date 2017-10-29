Supreme Court orders on Mahakal Jyotirlingam come into force

Ujjain : Directives of the Supreme Court, came into force at the Mahakaleshwar Temple with the Temple Management Committee (MTMC), executing its orders in connection with the ‘pujan-abhishek’ of the Mahakal Jyotirlingam. The ‘bhasmaarti’ ritual was performed, by covering the Mahakal Jyotirlingam with a cotton cloth, and ‘jalabhishek’ was performed by pouring reverse osmosis (RO) water. Directives regarding materials used along with their quantity and quality were also adhered to.

The Supreme Court has specifically stated that only RO water is to be poured on the holy Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam and during the ‘abhishek’, no more than 1.5 litres of milk or ‘panchamrit’ is to be used. The devotees will be permitted to use only 500ml of water during ‘jalabhishek’, from a RO machine installed inside the temple near the ‘garbha grah’, which is expected maintain a pH balance of 7. The MTMC have given the Supreme Court an assurance that within the next 15 days, the entire ‘Shivlingam’ will be covered in cotton cloth during the ‘bhasmaarti, which draws hundreds of devotees during pre- dawn hours every day.

The rubbing of sugar on the ‘Shivlingam’ has also been banned, and instead ‘khandsari’ (unrefined , unbleached raw sugar without additives), is being promoted. The MTMC had suggested installing a climate control system, which will monitor humidity and maintain a temperature between 17 degrees and 20 degrees. Fans and dryers will be installed to keep away moisture on the ‘Shivlingam’. The committee also wants an effective IT- based crowd management. The sewer technique will now run effectively, since a treatment plant is expected to be installed within a year.

Notices have been stuck outside the temple and with the help of the temple administrative committee, RO water is being sold outside the temple. Similarly, people can buy ‘panchamrit’ with the ‘prasad’ and ‘khandsari’ is now available instead of sugar.