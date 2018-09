Ujjain : A bike rider collided with a stray cow near Vijayganj Mandi at Maksi Road on Friday night and died during treatment. According to details available Bhagwansingh, son of Gulabsingh Gurjar, a resident of village Lasudiyabaichar under Tarana police station was returning from Dewas on his motorcycle when the accident occurred. His bike rammed a cow resting on the road, as a result he received severe injuries and died during treatment.