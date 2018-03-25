Sports training camp concludes at Delhi Public School

Ujjain : Delhi Public School (DPS) organised a sports training camp for their students from March 15 to 23. The ‘Come-to-School-to-play’ initiative undertaken by DPS students was participated in with great enthusiasm.

In the newly incorporated sports arena of DPS, students were trained in the following indoor, outdoor sports including athletics, volley-ball, football, cricket, basketball, skating, badminton and horse riding. In the 8-day workshop, students were also given training for improving their English communication skills which boosted their confidence. A MUN workshop was organised on the last day of the event. Principal Rekha Pillai extended her best wishes for new academic session.