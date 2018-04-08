SPAKAS pays tribute to victims of Bharat Bandh

Ujjain : The local unit of SPAKAS paid tribute to Shaheed Park victims killed during the Bharat Bandh. Led by SPAKAS mentor and retired IAS officer, Hiralal Trivedi, candles were lit for the peace of departed souls. Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin society president Surendra Chaturvedi, scribe Anilsingh Chandel, Jiyalal Sharma and Hardayal Thakur were present with many members of the organisation. Divisional coordinator SPAKAS, Ashok Dube informed that SPAKAS organised such programmes in all the districts of the state.

Upper, backward and minority societies to hold meeting today

Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Society president Surendra Chaturvedi informed that upper, backward and minority classes of the society had decided to hold a meeting on Sunday to consider the dilution of the SC/ST Atrocities Act by the apex court at 6pm, at Rajendra Jain Hall, Kshirsagar. Many social organizations will also take part in the meeting Chaturvedi said. Surendrasingh Arora, Abhay Maratha, Kutub Fatemi, Dinesh Shrivastava, Motilal Shrivastava, Pt Jiyalal Sharma, Lekhraj Khatri, Sultan Lala, Manaklal Giriya, Manish Manana, Ravi Prakash Langar and Nirdosh Nirbhay appealed to city dwellers to attend the meeting and present their views.