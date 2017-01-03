Some colonies have positive feedback on cleanliness in Ujjain

There is positive feedback from some colonies on cleanliness drive. MANASVINI VYAS find out, after talking to people, that not all is lost when it comes to keeping the city clean.

Garbage collecting vehicles and sweepers are regular and carry out their work responsibly. Drains are also cleaned every week. I would rate the cleanliness an 8 out of 10. – Suresh Chiplunkar, 52, Cyber Cafe, Rishi Nagar

Our area is generally very clean and all the facilities that are provided by the civic body are adequate and quite satisfactory.- Sanmukt Das Rochwani, 58, Businessman, Sindhi Colony

The implementation of clean India is good in our area. The movement has brought about a change in the city and that is visible in the way civic body is taking care of cleanliness.- Deepesh Wadhwani, 37, Businessman, Alakhdham

The drains are not cleaned on time and have foul smell. They are also choked and are not cleaned till many complaints are made. Everything else is fine. The public also uses public dustbins.- Aditya Sharma, 23, Businessman, Koila Fatak, Nizatpura Road

The area I live in lacks proper cleaning facilities. The roads are not cleaned, there are no sweepers and the drains are full of waste.- Sandeep Barod, 26, Triveni Hills