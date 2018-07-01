Social organizations, political parties shocked over Mandsaur rape case

Ujjain : Brutal rape and torture of an 8-year-old girl shocked and angered citizens, social workers and members of political parties.

Aam Aadmi Party members handed over a memorandum to the collector which was addressed to the President of India under the leadership of state spokesperson Shailendra Rupawat. The party urged the state government to hand over the matter to a fast track court. The party members also demanded death penalty for the accused and his accomplice. On this occasion Mangala Bandwal, Bharat Gousar, and many leaders of the party were present.

Manjhi Adiwasi Panchayati Samaj also handed over a memorandum to ASP Pramod Sonkar which was addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The members demanded that the rape survivor should be adopted by the state government and financial assistance of Rs 1 crore should be given to the family of the girl. State head of the organisation Rakesh Verma informed that on this occasion Khemchand Rayakwar, Chintaman Raikwar and many members of the community were present.

A candle march was taken out on Saturday evening under the aegis of Ujjayini Parampara Pravah. It started from Satigate and concluded at Chhatri Chowk. The participants demanded capital punishment for the accused and also prayed for rape survivor’s early recovery. Those present in the candle march included Pradesh Congress Committee delegate Mukesh Sharma and others.