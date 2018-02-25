‘Sneh sammelan’ at Kalidas PG college concludes

Ujjain : The concluding ceremony of ‘Sneh sammelan’ of Government Kalidas Girls Postgraduate College (GKGPGC) was held on Saturday. A prize distribution ceremony was also organised.

Head of the college publicity committee, Dr Kavita Jain stated that students of the college performed a group dance on the last day. Energy minister Paras Jain was chief guest of the programme while the ABVP state vice chairman Dharmendra Rajput, zone head Vinita Sharma, Kapil Katariya and public participation committee member Arti Chouhan were the special guests of the programme. The programme was presided over by principal Dr Mahesh Sharma. Dr Harish Vyas of the college introduced the guests. Annual minutes of the college were read by Dr Vandana Gupta. Prizes were also distributed to winning students who participated in various cultural and sports activities.

Dr Jain informed that the programme was conducted by student union secretary Puja Raikwar. The welcome speech was delivered by President Deeksha Sharma. The vote of thanks was extended by Shiksha Bhargava. The programme was concluded with a mass feast on the college premises.