‘Sneh-sammelan’ at Govt Law College concludes

Ujjain : The Annual ‘sneh sammelan’ of Government Law College concluded on Saturday. State BJP minority front chairman Sanwar Patel was chief guest of the programme. Principal Dr SN Sharma presided over the concluding ceremony, and High court deputy solicitor general Pushyamitra Bhargava was the special guest. Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College principal Dr BS Makkad also addressed the students during the programme. The welcome speech was delivered by Dr Aruna Sethi. Prof Dinesh Pandya gave professional tips to law students in his address.

A prize distribution ceremony was also organised during the concluding function in which winning students received prizes. The programme was conducted by student union president Jayanti Disawal.