Shifting of Madhav College triggers row

Ujjain : Shifting of government Madhav Arts and Commerce College to a new building being constructed for government Kalidas Girls’ College has triggered a row between administration and student union.

Higher education department has sought local administration’s nod for shifting government Madhav Arts and Commerce College to a new building at Ankpat Marg. The department has already sent a letter to the collector in the respect.

The building of Kalidas Girls’ College at Ankpat Road near Ramjanardan Mandir is to be ready soon. The public representatives suggested to the government that as the new building of Kalidas Girls College is far away from the city, girls may face problems conveyance and security problems. They suggested that Kalidas Girls College be shifted in Madhav College building and the latter college be shifted to the new building of Kalidas Girls’ College. It is believed that minister Paras Jain has already secured permission of higher education minister Jaibhansingh Pavaiya in this regard. Paras Jain said that due to safety concerns of girls’ students, it is reasonable to shift Kalidas Girls College to government Madhav Arts and Commerce College building.

Congress opposes shifting of college

Local unit of Congress has opposed the shifting of Madhav College and said that the safety of girls was being used as an excuse by BJP and its leaders. They are interested to shift the college for their own benefit and vested interest. District Congress head Mahesh Soni said that Dr Shivmangalsingh Suman, Prakashchandra Sethi and other noted personalities have been associated with Madhav College. The college is a historical heritage and should not be shifted to anywhere else. Congress will oppose shifting of the college he added.

No official instructions received as yet

Following dispute over shifting of Madhav College, principal Hemant Namdev said, “We are yet to receive any official instruction about college shifting. We will take action as per government instruction.

Memorandum submitted to SDO

A memorandum opposing shifting of college was handed over to SDO Varsha Bhuria by a delegation of students led by Madhav College student union president Babloo Khichi. Khichi said that students would protest against the proposed shifting.

District Congress spokesperson Vivek Gupta said that the new building was designed according to the needs of Kalidas Girs College and it was not fair to shift another college to that building. He also alleged that BJP leaders could be eying some benefits through this transfer. He further said that 1,600 girls were enrolled in Madhav College. However, the administration was not concerned about their safety. Gupta also alleged that the BJP government wanted to utilise college land for commercial purpose and said that Congress-backed students organisations will continue to protest against shifting of the college.