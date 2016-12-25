Shaina, nine others get married

Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana

Ujjain : Scarp vendor’s daughter Shaina’s nikaah was performed with the nikaah of nine more girls on Saturday in a mass marriage programme arranged by the administration under the Mukhya Manti Kanyadan scheme of the state government.

On this occasion Meena Jonwal, corporator Radheshyam Verma, municipal commissioner Ashish Singh and SDM Kshitij Sharma blessed the couples. Under the scheme every couple was gifted a cheque of Rs17, 000, household articles worth Rs 5,000, gas connection, almirah, mixer grinder and a table.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had assured Shaina’s parents to help in the marriage of their daughter when he was attending the Kisan Mahasmmelan. The mass marriage progamme was performed with all formalities and customs according to religion by at Ambedkar Manglik Parisar.