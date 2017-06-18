Seminar on GST for druggists and chemists

Ujjain : To understand complexities of the Goods and Service Tax, the district chemist and druggist association organised a seminar for its members at Vikram Kirti Mandir on Saturday.

The key speaker was secretary of federation of Gujarat State chemist and druggist association, Pradeep Trivedi, who presented a detailed explanation of various provisions in GST. He said that GST is a complex tax regime and one must be attentive to avoid errors and penalties.

“For smooth business, I must suggest accepting the regime and investing a little time in understanding the concept,” said Trivedi. He further added, “however, we are not against GST, the provision of punishment is what we are against.” He underlined the main points of GST in a structured way and also warned traders against the complexities involved. The association submitted a memorandum citing their concerns and demanding the simplification of GST, so that the smallest trader could do business with ease.

The event was presided over by Gautamchand Dhing. He also suggested that traders adapt the new regime. Umesh Laddha convened the event. Vice president Sridhar Mundra, president Radheshyam Tripathi, secretary Manoj Duggad, welcomed guests and proposed a vote of thanks. Omprakash Biyani, Ajay Jasoriya, Om Jain, Rakesh Bobal and others attended the seminar.

Seminar on GST today

Vaishya Federation of Madhya Pradesh will conduct a seminar on Goods and Service Tax for traders and business owners at Vikram Kirti Mandir on Sunday at 6:30 pm. Three chartered accounts will explain the nuances of GST to 2000 traders. State General secretary, Virendra Kavadiya and district president Pradeep Jhanjari informed experts Ateen Harbhajanka, Manoj Gupta and Avnish Gupta would notify traders on various aspects of the new tax regime. The event will be presided over by Member of Parliament, Chintamani Malviya and revenue minister, Umashankar Gupta will be present as chief guest.