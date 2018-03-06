Ujjain: Saints will take out a ‘rath yatra’ from May 1 to May 15 in 45 districts to expose Narmada hariyali scam. Rath yatra convener Yogendra Mahant said the yatra will expose the state government for spending crores of rupees for plantation in the name of Narmada hariyali project. During the rath yatra it will be displayed on LED screens as to how the state government was fooling people of the state.

Yogendra Mahant informed that hundreds of saints and seers will take part in the rath yatra with 40 to 50 vehicles. The rath yatra will begin from Indore under the leadership of Mahamandleshwar Computer Baba. Mahant added that the saints will raise the issue with the state government first, but if it turns a deaf ears to the issues then the saints will move to Delhi and will discuss the issue with Central government.

A dharna will also be staged at Ramleela Maidan and memorandum would be submitted about the misuse of public money, Mahant added.

Mahant said a meeting of the saints, to chalk out strategies, will also be held at Kalika Ashram located at Gommatgiri in Indore in which saints from across the nation will assemble.