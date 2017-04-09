Revenue dept gears up for more tax recovery

Ujjian : Revenue department conducted its annual mandatory meeting to review the tax recovery for the current financial year.

The meeting was presided over by revenue in charge Radheshyam Verma. Verma in his address pressed for recovering more revenue in the current year and instructed the clerks to issue bills to shops in the complexes under their jurisdiction.

Key issues

Initiating property seizure process against shops in Vijay complex, Piplinaka for failing to pay tax even after bills were generated to them

Recovery of due tax post hike from readymade garment shops at Budhwariya Haat

Action against seven shops in flower mandi

Earmarking residential buildings having hoarding displays and recovery of commercial property tax from them

Charging for advertisement on public walls

Imposing fee on shops having sign boards installed at various places