Religious programmes mark Hanuman Jayanti celebrations

Ujjain : Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated in the city with devotion through a series of religious programmes held at decorated Hanuman temples of the city on Saturday.

At Gebi Sahab Hanuman Temple, a ‘havan’ was held in the morning. Gebi Sahab was beautifully decorated. At the Akhand Jyoti Hanuman Temple at Freeganj, a ‘ger dhwaj chal samaroh’ was held for the 72nd time by Shri Shiv Vishnu Mandal. The procession passed through the main roads of the city like Shahid Park, Tower square, Sandipani Chauraha, Ashok Nagar, Jaal Colony, Aambapur, Ghasmandi square and returned to the temple. The centre of attraction of the procession was the amazing tableau of Lord Hanuman and Lord Shiva. Youth and children displayed their skills in physical exercises.

At Manshapurn Hanuman Temple in Alakhdham Nagar, a group recitation of Hanuman Chalisa was done along with Maha Arti and Maha Prasadi. Coordinators Mukesh Tatwal and Prakash Tallera informed that after the Ramayan recitation, a final offering was made in the ‘havan’. The maha arti was conducted in the presence of energy minister Paras Jain, Suraj Kero and Kishor Khandelwal. Bhajans were also sung on this occasion. ‘56 bhog’ and ‘bhandara’ was also organised.

A group recitation of Sundarkand was held at Shriram Chaitanya Balhanuman Temple in Shastri Nagar, which was followed by a maha-arti and bhandara. A procession of Baba Balhanuman Temple in Mahakaleshwar temple premises was also taken out in which a silver idol of Lord Hanuman was present. At Gayatri Shaktipeeth, Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated with ‘rashtra raksha anushthan’ done by 108 devotees of the ‘shaktipeeth’. At Gumandev temple on Piplinaka Road, a maha-arti was performed and idol of lord Hanuman was sanctified with fruit juice.

Sundarkand was organised by Avantika Social Welfare Foundation. The Sundarkand was played with the help musical instruments under the direction of SS Musical group president Manoj Porwal.