Rajiv Pahwa: Paving the way for clean, green Ujjain

Ujjain : Revival of rivers and protection of environment is by all means next to Godliness. If taken up in the right spirit, it could work wonders for mankind. These days, it is not a common sight to find an environmentalist where drought and famine looms large. But as we say every dark cloud has silver lining, similarly we have a man in our city who is not only a steadfast in his resolve but has dedicated himself wholeheartedly towards the noble cause of conserving rivers and environment protection.

Spearheading this positive change nature lover, Rajiv Pahwa has taken on the mantle to conserve the Kshipra river and save trees and plants in and around the city.

Pahwa got candid about his mission in an interview with Free Press. We asked him what pushed him to work for rivers and environment he said, “We all know that next world war will be fought for water. By every means, this threat is frightening and could spell catastrophic results for mankind. Natural resources are in utter disarray and this imbalance is increasing with each passing year. In the coming years, water scarcity is going to wreak havoc as water levels will recede even more and the prospect of a world war will soon become a reality. This has shaken my core and I decided to work for it.”

We asked who was to be blamed for the imbalance created in nature. “We all know our earth is made up of 70 per cent water and 30 per cent land. When there is so much water around, there should be no dearth of water, but on the contrary we are suffering from water scarcity. How is this possible? Similarly there are hundreds of thousands of trees but why are we not getting clean air, full of oxygen. Every year we plant so many trees but how many of them survive, almost none. This is sheer mismanagement on our part therefore we must take the blame for creating this utter chaos.”

Pahwa spoke on his method of functioning and his green drive. “Every Sunday, we all gather along with our volunteers at the bank of Kshipra. Last Sunday, we had cleaned the area near Karkraj temple close to Narsing ghat. We had also watered many saplings which we had planted with the help of forest department. This Sunday we are holding our drive at Gaughat near Jantar Mantar. So our drive includes planting trees and saplings, watering them regularly and maintaining their upkeep.”

So how did he ensure that people associate themselves with his drive? Pahwa replied, “ I never wished for anyone’s patronage as I am a self-motivated individual. I am very determined towards my cause so even if I have to walk alone, I happily do it. Apart from this, I know if my intentions are genuine then people will come on their own to support me, irrespective of their backgrounds and mentality. I am so glad that we have the support of 70 schools across the city and 2000 volunteers across the city.”

Pahwa has a message for the people of Ujjain. “I would like people of Ujjain to come forward and help in reviving the Kshipra river and its surrounding environment as only mother nature can save us from any eventuality.”